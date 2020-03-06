Morocco Seizes 7 Tons of Cannabis Resin in Guerguerat

The confiscation of illegal shipment is one of the biggest seizures on the site since October 2019.

Rabat – Moroccan police, royal gendarmerie, and customs foiled a drug trafficking operation of several tons of cannabis resin on board a transport truck at the Guerguerat crossing point, south of the city of Dakhla on Thursday.

The seizure of the cannabis resin came as a result of a collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The truck that carried the cannabis resin is registered in Moroccan, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The truck was subject to search by police sniffer dogs.

The cannabis was concealed in products and goods intended for export to an African country.

Police arrested the driver of the truck, who is now in custody for further investigation to identify possible accomplices.

The operation is part of Morocco’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.

Thursday’s operation is one of the bigger seizures carried out on the site since r a similar operation in October 2019.

Policemen and customs at the Guerguerat crossing point also seized 1 ton of cannabis resin concealed in an international transport truck.

#مكافحة_تهريب_المخدرات إجهاض محاولة تهريب سبعة (07) أطنان من مخدر الشيرا في عملية أمنية مشتركة بين مصالح الأمن الوطني والدرك الملكي والجمارك بمعبر الكركارات جنوب مدينة الداخلة، وذلك على ضوء معلومات دقيقة وفرتها مصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني pic.twitter.com/vWlXvFEJ3l — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) March 5, 2020

Data from the 2019 International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) report shows that Morocco reported the seizure of “nearly 72 tons of cannabis resin, as well as of 252 tons of majoun, a consumable product consisting mostly of cannabis but that can also include other drugs, along with poppy seeds and other foodstuff” in 2018.

Moroccan police also seized 12 tons of cannabis and 800 kg of cannabis resin in June 2019 alone.

The report recalled another 2019 operation carried out to seize 600 kilograms of cannabis.

The statistics show that Morocco and Nigeria remain the countries in Africa with the largest seizure of cannabis and cannabis resin.