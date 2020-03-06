Morocco Beats the US, Wins 2020 International Futsal Tournament

The win comes after Morocco’s victory in the AFCON Futsal tournament.

Rabat – The Moroccan national Futsal team won the 2020 International Futsal Tournament, after beating the US team (6-1) in the final yesterday in Croatia, under the leadership of coach Hicham Deguig.

Anas El Ayan scored three goals for, while Soufiane Mesrar and Mohamed Jaouad provided the remaining three.

The Atlas Lions qualification to the final came after an impressive win against the Croatian county of Istria with a score of 11-1.

The Moroccan National team also defeated Moldova (9-1) in the previous round as well as Montenegro (4-1).

Morocco’s participation in the international Tournament was part of its preparation for the ninth World Cup in Lithuania that is set to take place between September 12 and October 4.

Deguig’s squad has already shown its talent, by winning the AFCON Futsal twice. The Moroccan side came out victorious in both 2016 and February 2020 in the southern city of Laayoune.

Morocco’s win was praised by HM King Mohammed VI who sent a congratulatory message to the players, the coach, and the technical staff.

The monarch said that the efforts “gave this great footballing event an atmosphere of pride and encouragement to all participating teams from the public and spectators.”

Morocco ranks second in the African Futsal after Egypt.

Argentina won the last Futsal World Cup in 2016 in Colombia and will be participating this year, joined by Brazil, five times world champion, and six European teams, including the Lithuanian host, among the 24 contenders.