Libya; Morocco Could Play Leading Role to Solve Libyan Crisis

Officials in Libya have been calling for a resolution on the basis of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement to end the crisis.

Rabat – Envoy of the President of Libyan Parliament Abdelhadi Lahouji said his country is convinced Morocco is “capable of playing a leading role” in finding a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Lahouji, who met w with Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in Rabat on Friday, carried a message to King Mohammed VI from the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aquila Saleh.

“We intend to remain on the path of dialogue,” said Lahouki during a joint press conference with Bourita.

The Libyan official also said his country supports King Mohammed VI’s leadership at both regional and continental levels.

Lahouji, whose recent visit comes only a few weeks after his previous trip in Morocco, said that his meeting with Bourita is part of the efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict in Libya.

“We are supporters of peace and dialogue and we tend our hand to all those who are motivated by the same motivations in order to end the chaos, within a framework of national harmony, backed by equitable distribution of wealth,” he said.

“Morocco has “no other interest than the security and stability of Libya,” Lahouji said.

In February, the Libyan envoy visited Morocco and met with the Moroccan FM.

During the meeting, the envoy commended Morocco’s role in the Skhirat Political Agreement and all efforts made by the North African country in the quest for a resolution to the Libyan crisis.

He also called on Morocco to continue to play its leading role in finding solutions for the crisis.

Recently, Morocco has been condemning the “cynical” and “hypocritical” foreign interventions in Libya.

The government also warned that military interventions illw only add pressure rather than solving crisis.

Bourita has been also stressed that the Rabat-brokered Skhirat Agreement should be brought back to life as the UN works towards bringing the conflicting parties to a reliable cease-fire while negotiations continue for a lasting solution.