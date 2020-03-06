FM; Africa Needs Serious, Credible Media to Reflect its Efforts Ambitions

FM Bourita insisted on the significance of a credible media in countering the rise of “fake news” in African countries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita insisted on the need for a serious and credible media to face the spread of fake news in Africa at a meeting with “Les Panafricaines,” network of female African journalists in Rabat, March 5.

Bourita emphasized the important role of credible media in reporting the truth, and countering fake information that can spread panic and discord.

More than 60 journalists from across Africa are attending the 2020 forum, organized by 2M from March 6 to 7. The forum focused on “Climate Crisis: African Media, Actors of Change.”

Bourita tackled the importance of media in highlighting the work and ambitions of Africa, reports Maghreb Agency Press (MAP). Morocco is making efforts to fight fake news sources, especially concerning Coronavirus. The Ministry of Interior warned against publishing false information to spread fear among citizens in a press release.

FM Bourita highlighted the progress made by the network of African women journalists since 2017. He stressed that Africa needs committed women journalists..

“Africa needs you,” said Bourita, addressing journalists in the network. He described their climate crisis initiative as “important.”

The FM highlighted Morocco’s contributions in the global fight against climate change, commenting on the royal vision for combating climate change at the national, continental, and international levels.

Bourita finally encouraged the network to become spokespeople for Africa’s efforts in fighting climate change.