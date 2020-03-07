Tangier Police Seize 1.16 Kg of Cocaine in International Trafficking Bust

The suspect was already the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Marrakech – The judicial police in Tangier arrested a 31-year-old man allegedly involved in international drug trafficking on Friday, March 6.

Police searched the suspect’s house in Tangier, seizing 1.16 kilograms of cocaine, five electronic scales, seven mobile phones, and a car.

The suspect, a native of Tangier, has a work and residency permit in Belgium. He was the subject of an arrest warrant for his involvement in international drug trafficking and other offenses, according to police reports.

The suspect is in custody in Tangier pending the competent prosecutor’s investigation.

Northern Moroccan cities such as Tangier and Tetouan are often the sites of international drug trafficking arrests.

As drug trafficking between Morocco and Spain continues to grow, the two countries have renewed their commitment to combat this issue through bilateral cooperation.

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, insisted on mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels, including fighting international drug trafficking, during her visit to Morocco earlier this year.