Ronaldinho to Face Trial for Allegedly Using Fake Paraguayan Passport

Rabat – Paraguayan law enforcement arrested Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho and his brother on Friday for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country.

The 39-year-old superstar and his brother, Roberto Assis, presented the fake passports when they landed in the capital Asuncion on Wednesday.

Airport authorities took them to a police station in Asuncion, according to a statement from Paraguay’s prosecution office.

Both individuals will appear in court on Saturday. A judge will determine whether or not to keep them in custody or release them as the investigation continues.

Denying wrongdoing, the prominent footballer and his brother, who is also his manager, said they received the Paraguayan passports upon arriving in Asuncion and thought it was a courtesy gesture.

Federico Delfino, a prosecutor investigating the case, said the two had been tricked into accepting the fake passports.

The prosecutor recommended, on the basis of the brothers’ cooperation with authorities, that the pair be released after paying an alternative punishment.

Ronaldinho and Assis traveled to Paraguay to take part in a football clinic for children and a book launch at the invitation of a local casino owner.

Although his professional career ended in 2015, Ronaldinho is still regarded as a skilled player thanks to his distinguished techniques and style of play.

Ronaldinho was the FIFA World Player of the year in 2004 and 2005, earned the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, and won the 2006 Champions League with Barcelona.