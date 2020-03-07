Morocco’s Development Commission Meets Citizens From Fez-Meknes Region

Rabat – The Special Commission of Development Model (CSMD) met with 80 residents from the Fez-Meknes region yesterday during its series of “citizen meetings.”

The meeting invited residents to raise their concerns to the CSMD, including issues related to education, medical services, unemployment, and the lack of cultural clubs and libraries.

Participants also proposed solutions to the problems in all fields and suggested modernizing primary education, focusing on rural areas, and reducing social disparities between classes.

In the development commission’s citizen meetings, Moroccans have the opportunity to contribute their opinions and suggestions regarding King Mohammed VI’s new development model.

The King called for the establishment of the model in his Throne Day speech on August 19, 2019, and appointed a committee to lead the project on December 12, 2019.

The 35-person commission is working to address ongoing issues of social and economic disparity as well as gaps in the education and health sectors in the country. Morocco’s former Interior Minister, Chakib Benmousa, leads the commission.

The new development model is based on an inclusive and participative approach, aiming to involve citizens all over the country in decision-making and problem-solving.

The CSMD will meet citizens from the Beni-Mellal-Khenifra region on March 13 and 14 to enrich the discussion about the new development model.