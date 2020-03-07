Participation of Women in Morocco’s Labor Market Still Low

Analysis of the situation of women in the labor market shows their low participation in economic activity, according to the High Commission for Planning (HCP).

The activity rate for women is only 21.5%, well below that for men (71%). This rate is 27.1% in rural areas against 18.5% in urban areas, said the HCP in a note on the situation of women in the labor market, issued on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In 2019, Morocco included 17.9 million women (50.3%) of which 13.4 million are of working age (15 years and over), said this note.

As for women outside the labor market (10.5 millions), they represent 78.5% of the female population aged 15 and over (81.5% in urban areas and 72.9% in rural area), noted the same source, adding that the majority of them are housewives (75.2%) or pupils/students (14.1%).

The HCP indicated that out of an employed population of 10.97 million, the number of employed women is 2.49 million, representing a rate of the feminization of employment of 22.7%.

The employment rate of women is 18.6% against 65.5% for men, said the note, adding that this rate is higher in rural areas with 26.3% than in urban zones (14.5%). It is also higher among divorced women (38.6%) and single people (19.3%).

The female employment rate increases with age. It goes from 8.8% among women aged 15 to 24 to 18.7% among those aged 45 and over. This rate is 22.3% among women aged 25 to 34 and 25.4% among those aged 35 to 44 years.

Employed working women are relatively young, 36.2% are under 35 years of age. They are also less qualified, since more than six out of ten employed women (61%) have no diploma, versus 53.8% for men.