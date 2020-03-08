Western Sahara; El Othmani Advises Vigilance in the Face of ‘Fake News’

The Polisario Front and its key backer, Algeria, have been criticizing Morocco and the African states opening consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saadeddine El Othmani outlined the major development achievements in the southern cities of Dakhla and Laayoune, warning citizens against buying into fake news aimed at disrupting Morocco’s progress in the region.

During a speech in Laayoune yesterday, El Othmani expressed his satisfaction with the “positive” development in Western Sahara, Morocco’s “priority” cause.

The PM referenced the nine African countries that have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla in the last four months.

Several other African states intend to inaugurate diplomatic representations in the region, said Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita last week.

Liberia is one of the countries preparing to open a consulate in Morocco’s south, reflecting its steadfast support for Moroccan sovereignty in the region.

However, the Polisario Front and its key backer, Algeria, have been criticizing Morocco and the African states opening consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla.

Amid the criticism, El Othmani has called on citizens to stay vigilant in the face of fake news driven by “opponents” of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

El Othmani said that fake news reports are “desperate maneuvers” aimed at “torpedoing the achievements” of Morocco’s diplomatic achievements at the national and international levels.

The PM reiterated Morocco’s commitment to regional development for the benefit of the local population and affirmed that Morocco’s south has witnessed important projects under King Mohammed VI’s vision for regional reform.

Since proposing its Autonomy Plan in 2007, Morocco has enacted various development projects in the south. In Laayoune, Dakhla, and Smara, the government has pledged over $7 billion to foster progress in infrastructure and create employment opportunities for citizens.