Saudi Teacher Donates Kidney to His Sick Student

Saudi teacher Hassan Magrabi is receiving praise and appreciation from social media users worldwide for his humanitarian act.

Rabat – Saudi teacher Hassan Magrabi went above and beyond for one of his students, donating his kidney to a young boy suffering from kidney failure.

Ahmed, a secondary school student in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, has been fighting the disease for many years, according to Saudi news outlet Tawassoul.

Ahmed’s teacher contacted the boy’s family and told them about his intention to donate his kidney. Magrabi already had a good relationship with the student’s father, who suffers from the same illness and is now receiving medical care in the US.

After extensive tests, medical staff found that the donor’s kidney matched with the patient.

Both the student and his teacher are now in good health and under medical observation after a successful operation.

A photo of both taking a selfie is going viral, with social media users praising Magrabi’s commitment to the well-being of his students.