Moroccan National Among Coronavirus Patients in UAE

The total number of infections in the UAE reached 45 on Saturday.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in the UAE reported that a Moroccan national is one of 15 new patients who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Gulf country.

Gulf News said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UAE coronavirus climbed to 45 yesterday.

In addition to residents of the UAE, the cases include nationals from Thailand, China, India, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Coronavirus is spreading quickly around the world. China remains the country with the highest infection and fatality rates, with 80,703 confirmed cases and at least 3,098 deaths.

The virus has reached the African continent, with two cases confirmed in Morocco.

The COVID-19 outbreak “is not a drill,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

“This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops. Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

The epidemic can “be pushed back but only with a collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach that engages the entire machinery of government,” he assured