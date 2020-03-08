During several operations, Tangier police seized 2,106 tons of cannabis resin, 528 grams of cocaine, 179 grams of heroin, and 7,321 psychotropic pills.

Rabat – Between January 20 and February 29, security operations in Tangier led to the arrest of 4,957 people for their alleged involvement in criminal acts.

Among these suspected criminals, 2,036 were already the subject of arrest warrants, including 134 people wanted for their involvement in violent crimes, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Some of the suspects were involved in drug trafficking.

During security operations, police seized an array of equipment used to commit criminal offenses, including 218 sharp objects, a firearm, two safes, 19 cartridges, six tear gas bottles, 126 mobile phones, 36 vehicles, and two drones.

Police also seized large quantities of narcotics, including 2,106 tons of cannabis resin, 528 grams of cocaine, 179 grams of heroin, and 7,321 psychotropic pills.

The arrests are part of Morocco’s security approach to combat major offenses such as drug trafficking, robbery, and assault.