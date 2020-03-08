Brussels Book Fair Celebrates Morocco as Guest of Honor

More than 9% of the population in Brussels communicates in Moroccan dialects.

Marrakech – Morocco was the guest of honor at the 2020 Brussels Book Fair in Belgium from March 5 to 7.

The festival invited more than 30 notable Moroccan writers to celebrate the country’s literature during the 50-year-old cultural event in the Belgian capital.

“The organizing committee wanted for years to pay tribute to a dynamic culture rooted in our society,” the Brussels Book Fair shared on its official website.

“It’s Moroccan literature’s turn to be celebrated. More than 9% of the population in Brussels communicates in Moroccan dialects.”

Visitors of the fair discovered the country’s literature through the works of Moroccan writers such as Leila Slimani, Mahi Binebine, and Rachid Benzine, who presented his first novel “Ainsi Parlait Ma Mere.”

“I am happy to be here in Brussels and most proud for my country being the guest of honor,” said Leila Slimani, author of the Prix Goncourt-winning novel “Chanson douce.”

The festival allows attendees to present their work and meet readers from various countries. More than two thousand people attended the 2020 event, according to the organizing committee.