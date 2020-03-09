Police Arrest 2 for Mutilating, Murdering Woman Near Rabat

Police found the upper part of the victim’s body wrapped in a plastic bag.

Rabat – Police arrested two suspects for their involvement in a murder case this past weekend in Sale, Rabat’s twin city.

The arrests come after security services found the upper part of a woman’s body wrapped in a plastic bag near the historic wall of “Laquouas” on the road leading to Kenitra, according to a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

On the evening of March 7, police identified and arrested the first suspect, who transported the victim’s body away from the crime scene.

Security services then moved to intercept the main perpetrator of the crime on the morning of March 8.

The police also located the scene of the crime, an abandoned building near the area where police found the upper part of the victim’s body.

Police placed the suspects, aged 24 and 32, in custody pending the investigation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was a “crime of passion,” according to the police statement.

Security services are trying to find the other parts of the victim’s body and determine her relationship with the two suspects, who have criminal records for violent crimes and theft.

In its 2019 report, Morocco’s DGSN said fatal assault decreased by 11.2% compared to a year earlier.

The 2019 report also shows declines in indecent assault (-10.2%), theft (-3.4%), armed robbery (-21%), and vehicle theft (-7.8%).

Police handled 639,116 criminal cases in 2019 and arrested 644,025 people, including 43,008 women and 23,746 minors involved in different crimes.