Azelio CEO; Morocco’s Noor Power Station is ‘Global Center of Knowledge’

Azelio’s new project in the Ouarzazate complex aims to store renewable energy from solar and wind power and make it available 24 hours per day.

Rabat – Swedish energy leader Azelio is ambitious about its recently inaugurated renewable energy project in Ouarzazate, southern Morocco.

Last week, the company launched a renewable energy storage project at the Noor Solar Power Station in Ouarzazate, home to the most powerful energy hub in the country.

CEO of Azelio Jonas Elkind told Morocco World News that the project in Ouarzazate has the technology to store renewable energy from solar and wind power.

The technology can make renewable energy “available and affordable 24 hours a day, scalable from 100 kilowatts up to 100 megawatts,” he said.

Elkind described the project as important since it will deliver “verification data” that enables customers to finance projects using Azelio’s technology.

The importance of the project is related to Azelio’s “close collaboration” with Morocco’s Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), Elkind explained.

The project is also part of Azelio’s strategy to become a “global industrial player.”

The Azelio CEO also commented on the importance of the Noor Ouarzazate Power Station, stating that the hub is “the global center of knowledge and [research and development]” for solar power storage.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Swedish company will carry out an audit of the storage facility. Azelio will then initiate commercial installations later this year, followed by volume production in 2021.

Spanning more than 3,000 hectares, the Noor Ouarzazate Solar Power Station is one of Morocco’s landmark projects.

Last year, CNN said that the project produces enough electricity to power a city the size of Prague, or twice the size of Marrakech.