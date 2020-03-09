Casablanca-Settat Region Aims to Create 1,000 Enterprises in 2020-2021

The program is aimed at young aspiring entrepreneurs that lack the necessary tools.

Moscow – During its most recent session, the Regional Council of Casablanca-Settat signed a partnership and cooperation agreement aimed at creating 1,000 enterprises between 2020 and 2021.

The Casablanca-Settat region will contribute MAD 40 million ($4.26 million) to the program’s overall cost of MAD 52 million ($5.54 million).

The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity will be responsible for implementing the program, while the National Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (Maroc PME) will be entrusted with providing training and assistance.

The program targets very small enterprises led by young people in precarious situations who have the necessary skills and potential to successfully run an enterprise.

The agreement will establish a committee to select beneficiaries based on their entrepreneurial skills, leadership, and ability to generate a stable stream of recurring revenue.

Representatives from the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, Maroc PME, the Center for Very Small Solidarity Enterprises (CTPES), the Office of Professional Training and Labor Promotion (OFPTT), and the Agency Promotion of Employment and Skills (ANAPEC) will make up the committee.

Under the program, aspiring entrepreneurs will receive the necessary equipment, training, and support during all the phases of setting up a small enterprise, which has an estimated time frame of 8 to 16 months.