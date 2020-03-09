The Hirak Rif is an event that marked the contemporary political scene in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Council for Human Rights (CNDH) has issued its report on the Al Hoceima demonstrations, known as the Hirak Rif Movement.

The Hirak Rif was a protest movement in the Rif region, northern Morocco, between October 2016 and October 2017.

The protests erupted after Mohcine Fikri, a fishmonger in Al Hoceima, was crushed to death in a garbage truck while attempting to retrieve his confiscated merchandise.

The CNDH President, Amina Bouayach, presented the report during a press conference on Sunday, March 8, at the council’s headquarters in Rabat.

The council formed the 400-page report between November 2019 and March 2020 with the aim of providing a reading of the Hirak Rif from a human rights perspective.

The document focuses on the practices of citizens and public authorities during the manifestations, said Bouayach.

The report also presents the unique context of the demonstrations and examines the accusations of torture and ill-treatment raised against Moroccan authorities, she added.

The publication also addresses several issues that arose in the margins of the protests, including false information, hate speech, and violence.

To better understand the movement and its repercussions, the CNDH met with the families and relatives of the Hirak Rif detainees. The council also met with law enforcement authorities who defended their own perspectives of the protests.

The testimonies allowed the council to better understand the events in Al Hoceima in an objective and unbiased approach, Bouayach maintained.

The report describes the transition of the Hirak Rif from peaceful protests in the beginning to another stage marked by the use of violence.

The document cites several cases that led to the escalation, such as the throwing of stones at police officers and the burning of a security forces headquarters in Imzouren, 20 kilometers south of Al Hoceima.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the CNDH, Mounir Bensaleh, examined the role of social networks during the movement.

According to Bensaleh, social media platforms were major actors in the Al Hoceima demonstrations. The council identified more than 302,000 online publications about the protests, including more than 10,000 publications with false or erroneous content.

The final part of the report includes 63 conclusions and 32 recommendations.

The conclusions address the chronology of the protests, the attacks on the freedoms of belief, the allegations of torture and violence, the publications on social networks, and the council’s interactions with the detainees and their families.