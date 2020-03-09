Ex-Moroccan Striker Abderrazak Hamdallah Involved in New Controversy

The potent goal scorer’s career has been overshadowed by controversies.

Moscow – The controversial Moroccan striker, Abderrazak Hamdallah, has once again put himself in the spotlight after he refused to play for his club Al-Nassr FC in Saturday’s Saudi league fixture against Al Faisaly.

Hamdallah refused to accompany his teammates on an away game trip after he found out that he had received a fine worth 15% of his salary for his failure to attend two training sessions.

The 29-year-old Safi native responded by not returning any calls from the club’s management and declining to show up to the team’s match.

The former Moroccan international did not resurface until the day after the defeat against Al-Faisaly when he unexpectedly appeared at the club’s training session on Sunday, March 8.

The striker is said to have apologized to the club’s administration and his teammates for his unauthorized absence, reports Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah.

Hamdallah accepted the fine and claimed that the absence was due to family circumstances.

The recent incident is not the first time the football player has been involved in a controversy.

In the build-up to the 2019 African Cup of Nations, Hamdallah left the Atlas Lions squad following an altercation with teammate Faycal Fajr regarding a penalty kick.

Fajr took the ball from Hamdallah’s hands and missed the penalty. Hamdallah was rumored to have gotten upset and subsequently left the squad.

Morocco’s Royal Football Federation commented on his exit, citing a back and hip injury as the real reason he left the team.

Hamdallah has not been summoned to the Moroccan national team since the rift with Fajr and announced his international retirement on November 11, 2019, after the new Moroccan national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic did not select him for two friendly games.

Despite being prone to controversies, Hamdallah is a renowned goal scorer. In 2019, the Moroccan was the top scorer of the calendar year with 57 goals in all competitions, beating players like Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.