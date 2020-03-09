Moroccan Movie Theaters Grossed $9.7 Million in 2019

Rabat – During a press conference at the end of the 21st Tangier National Film Festival, a CCM spokesperson presented the balance sheet of 2019 detailing Moroccan production of cinema and television.

The annual report also includes 39 television series, 20 TV movies, and 18 documentaries.

The CCM produced 22 foreign feature films with a budget of $28.1 million, representing a 17.63% decrease compared to 2018, as well as 16 series with a budget of more than $53.1 million.

The number of people who visit Moroccan movie theaters is on the rise. With nearly 1.9 million movie-goers in 2019, Moroccan theaters grossed $9.7 million last year compared to $7.7 million in revenue in 2018.

Five Moroccan films were among the top 30 films at the Moroccan box office in 2019: “Messaoud, Saida et Saadane,” “Taxi bied,” “Cambodia,” “Ils sont grands et ne peuvent quitter le nid familial,” and “Braquage à la marocaine.”

Moroccan films participated in 81 festivals worldwide in 2019, the CCM added.

In support of the growing industry in Morocco, the CCM organizes the Tangier National Film Festival each year, awarding prestigious prizes to the best feature films and short films.

The 21st Tangier National Film Festival paid tribute to Moroccan filmmakers, including Mohamed Tazi Ben Abdelouahed (posthumously), Farida Bourquia, and Abdelmajid Rechiche.This year’s festival hosted its first documentary film competition, granting Moroccan screenwriter Ali Essafi the grand prize for his documentary “Avant le Déclin Du Jour.”