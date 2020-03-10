Women Hold 23% of Senior Posts at Moroccan Ministry of Tourism

Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Aloui unveiled the statistics to spotlight the important work of women in Morocco’s tourism sector.

Essaouira – Morocco’s Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Aloui praised the participation of women in the tourist sector on March 9 at a ceremony to showcase the engagement of female civil servants at the Ministry of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicrafts, and Social Economy.

Aloui revealed that nearly half of the ministry’s workforce are women, at 47%, while women hold 23% of the positions of responsibility, more than than any other Moroccan government ministry.

The minister went on to emphasize that the growing engagement of women in the ministry and the sector is in line with the Morocccan constitution of 2011 as well as King Mohammed VI’s vision for national development.

In her speech to commend the increased gender representation in the Ministry of Tourism, Aloui honored the women in all four departments of the ministry, praising their dedication, commitment, and professionalism.

Aloui called on civil servants across the government departments, and women all over Morocco, to instill the principles of gender equality in their children from an early age.

The minister’s statements marked International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on March 8. The UN announced the theme of the 2020 Women’s Day would be “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”

Just one day before the annual women’s day, Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) released a set of statistics showing that participation in Morocco’s workforce remains low.

The activity rate for women in the North African country sits at only 21.5%, while the male participation rate reached 71%. Strikingly, the rate of participation for women in rural areas hit 27.1%, while the rate of engagement in the labor market for women in urban areas is much lower, at 18.5%.

The statistics show Morocco has a long way to go in terms of equal participation in the workforce, despite the promising levels of female participation in government.

In January, the Moroccan consul in Tarragona, Lleida, and Aragon in Spain, underlined the progress Morocco has made in gender equality in an interview with local press.

Consul Saloua Bichri underlined that women’s participation is a priority for both the government and King Mohammed VI.

The consul supported her argument with statistics reflecting Morocco’s developments in gender representation.

“In 2006, the percentage of female parliamentarians was 0.6% and today it is 21%,” she outlined.

“[Representation] has increased a lot. There are female ministers and female ambassadors.”