Tangier Police Seize Over 1 Ton of Cannabis Resin from Fishing Boat

Morocco remains one of the countries in Africa with the highest rate of cannabis and cannabis resin seizures.

Rabat – Judicial police in Tangier seized one ton and 150 kilograms of cannabis resin from a fishing boat docked at the Tangier Med Port on Monday, March 9.

The security operation in cooperation with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) comes after police seized 135 kilograms of cannabis in Tangier on March 8.

The cannabis was intended for international drug trafficking operations by sea, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police investigating the case arrested a suspect in the Fnideq region, near Tetouan in northern Morocco, for his alleged involvement in organizing the trafficking activities.

Security services are working to determine the possible ramifications of the crime and arrest all potential accomplices.

The operation is part of Morocco’s security approach against the proliferation of drug trafficking.

Cannabis resin remains one of the most commonly used drugs in Morocco.

A recent report from the International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) said that Morocco remains one of the countries in Africa with the highest rate of cannabis and cannabis resin seizures, along with Nigeria.

According to the report, Morocco reported the seizure of “nearly 72 tons of cannabis resin, as well as of 252 tons of majoun, a consumable product consisting mostly of cannabis but that can also include other drugs, along with poppy seeds and other foodstuffs” in 2018.

Moroccan police also seized 12 tons of cannabis and 800 kg of cannabis resin in June 2019 alone.

Other drugs common in Morocco include cocaine, heroin, and psychotropic pills.