Morocco, Zambia to Reinforce Judicial Cooperation

Morocco aims to increase the exchange of good practice and expertise at a continental level, in line with King Mohammed VI’s pan-African policy.

Essaouira – The Director of Public Prosecution in Zambia, Fulata Lillian Shawa Siyuni, met yesterday in Rabat with her Moroccan counterpart, Mohammed Abdennabaoui. The two senior figures looked at ways of increasing Morocco-Zambia collaboration within the judiciary, reports MAP.

Following their talks, Siyuni expressed her satisfaction with the outcomes. “We have learned a lot and we have noticed that we have achieved several achievements in terms of efforts made in this direction,” she said, adding that Zambia will draw on Morocco’s expertise in this area “to make Zambia a better place for its citizens.”

The Zambian prosecutor’s visit to Rabat is at the invitation of the Moroccan Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation and will run until March 14. The visit is part of a wider Moroccan initiative to increase judicial cooperation with fellow African countries.

Abdennabaoui underlined that the Moroccan prosecution has always been committed to nurturing partnerships with departments in other countries, in line with King Mohammed VI’s pan-African policy.

“This visit by the Director of Zambia’s Public Prosecution is precisely part of this,” said Abdennabaoui.

He added that the dialogue with his counterpart has provided the opportunity to learn about the Zambian prosecution system, “with which we want to cooperate more.”

Morocco and Zambia enjoy friendly diplomatic relations.

After Morocco’s return to the African Union in 2017, King Mohammed VI made his first official visit to Zambia, solidifying the positive diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During his visit, King Mohammed VI co-chaired a signing ceremony for 19 new partnership agreements with the Zambian leader Edgar Chagwa.

After the King’s visit, Zambia announced its decision to officially withdraw its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Following the announcement, the Zambian Foreign Minister at the time met with Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita to consolidate the newly sealed ties of friendship between the two countries.

The Zambian FM was pleased with “the very good relations between Morocco and Zambia, which are expected to be reinforced in several areas, especially on political and economic levels.”