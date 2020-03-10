Rabat – The two novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Morocco are in “satisfactory condition,” the Ministry of Health assured on Tuesday, March 10.

The patients are a Moroccan man who had been residing in Italy and a French tourist. Morocco’s government confirmed the case of the French tourist today, the third infection in the country.

Health authorities announced today that one of the three COVID-19 patients in Morocco, an 89-year-old woman, died of the virus.

The patient was suffering from a chronic disease that weakened her immune system.

The two other cases “do not suffer from any complication,” affirmed the Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi.

The first case, a man who arrived in Morocco from Italy in February, “no longer has coronavirus symptoms but should not leave the hospital before the completion of all the necessary tests and examinations,” said El Youbi.

The health official warned citizens to not confuse the virus incubation period with the period of treatment or hospitalization, which varies according to the case and can last up to one month or more.

According to the Ministry of Health, Morocco is still in the first phase of an outbreak as all the confirmed coronavirus cases came from abroad.