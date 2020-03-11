Morocco Announces 2 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 in Total

The new patients are relatives of Morocco’s third confirmed case.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to five.

The new patients are the wife and daughter of the French tourist who became the country’s third confirmed case of the virus on March 10.

The health ministry said the two new patients had been in quarantine since the French tourist reported his symptoms.

Of the five total COVID-19 cases in Morocco, four of the patients are in quarantine for medical observation, while the fifth patient died on Tuesday due to health complications.

The fatality was an 89-year-old woman who suffered a chronic disease that weakened her immune system.

Meanwhile, the French tourist and a Moroccan man in his 30s are in “satisfactory condition,” health authorities said yesterday.

The two new cases are now in a hospital in Marrakech for medical care.

The health ministry vowed to continue to update citizens on the status of the patients and in the case of a new outbreak.

Coronavirus first appeared in China in December 2019. The virus rapidly expanded across the world to touch all continents, and there are more than 114,000 infected cases globally. The death toll has surpassed 4,000.