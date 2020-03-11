Aeronautics; Bombardier to Advance Production Quality in Morocco

The signing follows the revision of the agreement that links the two parties since 2016.

Rabat – International aeronautical manufacturer Bombardier signed a new collective work agreement with the Moroccan Workers’ Union (UMT) on Tuesday.

Under the new convention, the two parties will work to match the new skills acquired by employees with an increase in productivity.

The signing comes after the revision of a deal that has linked UMT and the international aeronautics leader since 2016.

Minister of Employment Mohamed Amakraz extolled the outcome of the negotiation process between Bombardier and MT, saying that it took place in an “atmosphere marked by responsibility, cooperation, and total trust.”

Amakraz said that the agreement will yield positive results for Bombardier, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The collective work agreement will also develop professional relations, boosting competitiveness, and improve the level and quality of production.

The Moroccan minister concluded that the outcomes of the agreement reflect the strong momentum in the field of collective work.

The Ministry of Employment has made the promotion of collective labor agreements a major priority, he added.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the UMT, Miloudi Moukharik, highlighted the importance of the convention.

“The available data indicates that since the conclusion of the first agreement in 2016 at Bombardier, production has registered undeniable progress, the quality has improved and industrial relations have improved significantly,” said the UMT official.

The General Manager of Bombardier Morocco, Stephen Orr, said the collective agreement represents the “first phase in the strengthening of professional relations within the company, just as it enshrines the win-win principle for the company and the employees.”

The agreement aims to improve the quality of production in accordance with international standards, with Orr affirming that Bombardier’s main concern is high-quality output.

Bombardier is among the international companies active in Morocco with aeronautics operations. Last year, the company decided to sell its facilities in Morocco and Belfast, Northern Ireland to US Spirit Aerosystems.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings will join other important aeronautics companies operating in Morocco, such as Boing, and Safran. It is one of the largest suppliers for Boeing aircraft. Despite its decision to sell its factory in Morocco, the government said that Morocco and the company will continue bilateral cooperation in the sector.

The aeronautics industry is one of Morocco’s key economic pillars. Morocco relies on the industry, along with the automotive sector, to curb unemployment.

Morocco’s foreign exchange office announced in 2018 that the Moroccan aviation industry earned more than MAD 9.78 billion ($1 billion) in the first 11 months of 2017, compared to MAD 8.42 billion ($870 million) in 2016, an increase of 16%.