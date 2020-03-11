COVID-19; Morocco Prepares to Repatriate Citizens from Italy

In Italy, more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 600 people have died from the virus.

Rabat – The Moroccan government is preparing to repatriate its nationals from Italy amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Anonymous sources told Maghreb Intelligence that repatriation operations will begin next Friday through special flights.

Airports, especially the Benslimane military airport 50 kilometers from Casablanca, are mobilizing to receive the repatriated citizens.

Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces will ensure the success of the operation.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has put the country on lockdown due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Italy has confirmed more than 10,000 cases and 600 deaths due to the virus.

The Moroccan community in Italy is estimated at more than 700,000 people and largely concentrated in the north of the country.

The decision to repatriate Moroccans from Italy comes after several people asked for help in videos posted on social media. One video shows a citizen in Italy imploring Moroccans for prayers.

Morocco’s government also repatriated 167 nationals in China, primarily students in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Morocco is also affected by the virus, with five cases confirmed, including one death.

Globally, there are 188,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll has surpassed 4,300, with the vast majority of fatalities in China.