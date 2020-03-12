Arab Reading Champion Mariam Amjoun Becomes Youngest Moroccan TV Host

Rabat – Morocco’s Mariam Amjoun, the young Arab Reading Challenge champion, is hosting a children’s program called “Let’s Learn With Mariam” about road safety on the Moroccan channel 2M.

The 9-year-old reading prodigy is now the youngest host on the channel.

The channel is counting on Amjoun’s charisma to convey road safety awareness messages through the new program, an initiative of 2M in partnership with Morocco’s National Road Safety Agency.

“Let’s Learn With Mariam” aims to raise awareness among children about road hazards, causes of accidents, and ways of enhancing road safety by offering interactive content through fun shows and knowledge competitions.

Many officials congratulated the young Moroccan for the program including Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani, who met with Amjoun as a guest of 2M on the National Day of Road Safety.

The teaser of the program, published on 2M’s YouTube channel, garnered more than 10,500 views in less than 24 hours. The majority of the comments are messages of encouragement for the girl and cheers for the channel.

Amjoun, a student from Taounate in the Rif Mountains of northern Morocco, is known throughout the country for her victory in the 2018 Arab Reading Challenge in Dubai.

The competition, welcoming 250 participants, consisted of reading at least 50 books and writing their abstracts. Amjoun won €119,800 (MAD 1.3 million) after defeating 16 other finalists who were all older than her.

The Regional Academy of Education and Training (AREF) of Fez-Meknes designated Amjoun the reading ambassador of Fez in January 2019 with the aim of encouraging other children to read and follow their dreams.