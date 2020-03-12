Education Ministry;COVID-19 Has Not Affected Spring Holiday Schedule

This is the second statement from the ministry to deny rumors about the suspension of school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education denied all rumors suggesting a change in the spring holiday scheduled for Moroccan schools at the end of March.

The ministry condemned news published by some online media outlets, claiming the ministry will suspend schools due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The statement said that some Moroccan media outlets are circulating fabricated press releases.

The ministry called on citizens to continue to be vigilant in the face of fake news attributed to government institutions.

The ministry vowed to carry out legal action against anyone who intentionally makes false statements.

This is the second statement from the Ministry of Education condemning COVID-19 rumors. Earlier this month, the ministry denied that it will suspend schools due to the virus.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has been also warning against rumors that create panic and fear among citizens.

Police arrested several people for fabricating COVID-19 information in videos on social media platforms. A Moroccan court sentenced one of the suspects to two months in prison in the city of Tetouan, northern Morocco.

Morocco’s Health Ministry has confirmed six cases of the virus so far.

Three of the cases are French tourists, who are receiving medical care in Marrakech. Another patient, a French-Senegalese woman in her 60s, recently arrived in Fez from France.

The fifth patient, a Moroccan man in his 30s who recently came to the country from Italy, is at a hospital in Casablanca for treatment.

The sixth patient, an 89-year-old woman who also traveled to Morocco from Italy, died on Tuesday, March 10, due to preexisting health complications.