Spanish Government to Undergo COVID-19 Testing After Minister Infected

The minister is in “good condition.”

Rabat – The Spanish government announced on Thursday, March 12, that the Minister of Equality Irene Montero tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

El Pais quoted the government statement, saying that the minister is in a “good condition.”

All government officials will now test for the coronavirus. The government affirmed its intention to inform the public in the event of any new infections among government officials.

Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Rights Pablo Iglesias is reportedly in quarantine for two weeks to determine if he contracted the virus.

Spain has one of the highest infection rates in Europe, with 2,277 confirmed cases and 55 deaths.

Meanwhile, Italy, with 12,462 cases and at least 827 deaths, is now under a nationwide lockdown.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, calling for shared responsibility and asking governments to take action against the spread of the virus.

Globally, there are more than 114,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the number of fatalities has surpassed 4,300.