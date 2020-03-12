American Actor Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Rabat – Two-Time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Australia.

Hanks declared the news on his social media, describing the symptoms he and his wife had before going to seek medical treatment.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks wrote on Instagram.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and we were found positive,” he continued.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires” Hanks affirmed.

Reassuring his fans, Hanks said that he and his wife will “keep the world posted and updated” on their health and asked his fans to “take care” of themselves.

According to Warner Bros, the 63-years-old actor is in Queensland, Australia for pre-production work with director Baz Luhrmann on a biography film project about Elvis Presley.

Warner Bros stressed that they “are working closely with the appropriate Australian Health Agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact” with Hanks and Wilson.

“The health and the safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world,” the company added.