Royal Air Maroc Inaugurates New Air Route Linking Rabat with Laayoune

The CEO of the airline said the new air routes will contribute to the economic and social development of southern Moroccan regions.

Rabat – Morocco’s national airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), inaugurated on March 11 a biweekly air route between Rabat and Laayoune, southern Morocco.

The flag carrier said it will operate the flights with B737-800 aircraft on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The price of a one-way flight is fixed at MAD 800 ($84).

The flights will depart from Laayoune at 9.35 a.m. and arrive in Rabat at 11.10 a.m.

Departing flights from Rabat are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. to arrive in Laayoune at 1:40 p.m.

RAM also announced decision to reinforce its Laayoune-Marrakech connections with an additional flight on Sundays, bringing the total number of flights to the destination to three.

The company will operate the new flight with B737-800 aircraft at MAD 700 DH ($74) one-way.

The national company will increase air routes operated at its regional hub of Laayoune from eight to 41 weekly frequencies.

The hub will host 14 flights per week from and to Casablanca, 6 flights per week to and from Agadir, 6 flights per week from and to Dakhla, and 6 flights per week from and to Las Palmas.

Other flights also include three other air routes per week to and from Marrakech, two flights per week to and from Rabat, two flights per week to and from Guelmim, and two flights per week to and from Smara.

RAM CEO Hamid Addou commented on the inaugurated flights, saying that the decision comes as part of the company’s initiative to strengthen air connections to the southern provinces.

He said that the flights will contribute to the economic and social development of these regions through the consolidation of their economic attractiveness and promotion of their tourism potential, in addition to facilitating the movement of citizens.