Morocco Will Not Repatriate Nationals From Italy

The denial comes after a local news outlet claimed that Morocco is preparing a special plan to repatriate its nationals from Italy amid the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco has officially denied putting in place a military field hospital in Benslimane, near Casablanca, to receive Moroccans from Italy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The state-owned outlet Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported that the news published on the decision is unfounded.

The announcement comes after local news outlet Maghreb Intelligence claimed that Morocco is preparing to repatriate citizens from Italy due to mounting fears of the coronavirus pandemic, citing anonymous government sources.

The sources claimed Morocco will mobilize the Benslimane military field under the supervision of Royal Armed Forces to receive Moroccan nationals from Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe.

In response, MAP recalled that flag carrier Royal Air Maroc suspended all flights to and from Italy due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy is now under a total lockdown, with more than 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 800 reported deaths.

Morocco has enacted strong measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The North African country has confirmed six cases so far, one of whom died on Tuesday.

The government assured that the country is still in the first phase of a COVID-19 outbreak as all patients contracted the virus abroad.