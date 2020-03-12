As the leader of the Moroccan people, King Mohammed VI has shown the importance of taking precautions against COVID-19.

Rabat – In his first royal audience since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Morocco, King Mohammed VI demonstrated how Moroccans should prevent spreading the virus.

King Mohammed VI received four newly-elected judges of the Constitutional Court at the Royal Palace of Casablanca, on Wednesday, March 11.

Marking a change in the reception protocol, the judges stood at a safe distance from the King and bowed in respect without kissing the Monarch’s hand.

Royal receptions typically include greetings at a close distance to the King and physical contact. Although the Royal Office did not issue any official statement about the change in protocol, it seems that the new measures are in line with the recommendations of health officials.

Since Morocco confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 2, the Ministry of Health has urged Moroccans to take all the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

The precautions include washing hands with soap frequently, remaining at a safe distance from people showing any signs of illness, and avoiding physical contact, especially handshakes and cheek kisses.

The Moroccan government has also enacted new regulations regarding mass gatherings.

On March 5, the government announced the ban of all events bringing together more than 1,000 people in confined spaces. As a result, several international events were canceled, including the Meknes International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM), the Crans Montana Forum in Dakhla, and the Auto Expo in Casablanca, among others.

Local football games will also take place behind closed doors for the remainder of the season, announced the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF).

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stands at six. Health authorities detected the cases in the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, and Fez.

Four of the detected cases are French nationals, while two are Moroccans who recently returned to the country from Europe.

The epidemic has claimed the life of one person, an 89-year-old Moroccan woman who contracted the virus in Italy before returning to Morocco. The woman suffered from several chronic illnesses that aggravated her health condition.