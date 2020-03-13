Morocco to Invest MAD 55 Million to Protect Livestock Amid Low Rainfall

Despite low rainfall, Akhannouch said it is too early to call this season a drought.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch has said his ministry allocated MAD 55 million ($5.75 million) to protect livestock amid mounting concerns over low rainfall.

Akhannouch, speaking at a House of Representatives session on Wednesday, said that the allocated budget will be released from regional directorates of agriculture.

He said the ministry has transported animal fodder to remote communities, pending any changes in precipitation in the coming weeks and months.

Akhannouch specified that he assigned 82 centers for the sale of barley.

The minister described the current agricultural season as like the two previous ones, which witnessed a decrease in precipitation.

Morocco received approximately 141 millimeters of rain this year compared to an annual average of 254 millimeters in the past 30 years.

The decrease represents a deficit of about 40% compared to last year and 44% compared to a normal year, he said.

Despite the challenges, Akhannouch said it is still too early to call the season a drought year.

There is “still hope,” the minister assured farmers. “Some rainfall might radically change things.”

Akhannouch added that the Ministry of Agriculture agreed on immediate measures. “We will work within the next two months to know what we should do and what decisions we should make in case the situation needs a program against drought.”

The statements come after farmers expressed deep concerns due to the lack of rainfall this year.

The farmers echoed similar complaints in 2019, when low rainfall led to a drop in crop production.