Morocco’s National Library Restricts Public Access, Suspends Activities

The Moroccan National Library in Rabat is nearly 100 years old.

Rabat – The National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco has suspended all of its conferences and cultural activities until further notice, according to a press release issued on Thursday, March 12.

The public will also no longer have access to the library’s facilities, while students and researchers with membership will have restricted access.

The decision is part of national preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco.

The library, located in the Agdal district in Rabat, regularly hosts academic and cultural conferences and activities.

According to the press release, the public is prohibited from entering the library facilities. Members of the library will only have access within a quota limit set by the management.

Only 90 member students can be in the main media library at one time. As for the dedicated rooms for doctoral theses and dissertations, only 30 students or researchers preparing their papers can access them at the same time.

The decision is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s newest regulation, issued on March 4, banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in confined spaces, including festivals and sporting events.

The list of events affected by the new measure is growing by the day. So far, several major events announced their suspension, including the Meknes International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM), the Crans Montana Forum in Dakhla, and the International Gastronomic Festival of Casablanca.

Morocco recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 2. As of Friday, Morocco has seven cases.