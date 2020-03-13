Morocco to Train OFPPT Vocational Centers on Soft Skills

OFPPT is the main public vocational training operator in Morocco and has 368 institutions.

Rabat – Morocco’s Mohammed V University has signed a deal to give training on pedagogy, communication, and soft-skills to teachers at the Office for Vocational and Labor Promotion (OFPPT).

The signing took place yesterday in Rabat, reports Maghreb Arab Press (MAP). By training the teachers on teaching methods and the soft skills of communication, Morocco hopes to improve the quality of education at OFPPT.

The Faculty of Education Sciences at Mohammed V University also signed the deal.

The OFPPT director general, Loubna Tricha, and the president of Mohammed V University, Mohammed Rhachi, attended the signing.

FSE provides higher education in Morocco with primary and continuous training and conducts research on topics such as discipline and communication.

Created in 1974, OFPPT is the main public vocational training operator in Morocco. The office has received funding from the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and USAID.

In the last decade, OFPPT has begun engaging internationally, as part of its contribution to the kingdom’s foreign policy and South-South policy focus. The office is part of the African Alliance for the Development of Vocational Training.

To improve Morocco’s relations with other African countries, King Mohammed VI has encouraged South-South cooperation.

As of December 2019, OFPPT counted 77 agreements with 25 African countries in its South-South initiative. Morocco is set to help create training centers and courses for trainers, drawing on OFPPT’s experience.

Also under the instructions of King Mohammed VI, the African Alliance for the Development of Vocational Training launched on April 18, 2017, in Meknes. Fifteen countries are part of the alliance, which seeks to improve human resources for the benefit of the economy and promote the employability of young people through degree or qualification programs.

According to a 2018 assessment, OFPPT has 368 training institutes in Morocco.

Most recently, on February 6, the Moroccan sovereign launched construction on a project turning Agadir into a “City of Trades and Skills” (CMC).

The CMC will offer vocational training for jobs in industry, digital and offshoring, management, tourism and hospitality, and construction.

Apprentices will also be able to receive training in the sectors of agriculture, fisheries, agro-industry, and handicrafts.

The director general of OFPPT, Loubna Tricha, emphasized that Agadir’s new training programs will dovetail with and meet the needs of Morocco’s labor market.