Coronavirus: Moroccan Embassy in Spain Sets Up Monitoring Cell

The embassy called on Moroccans living in Spain to adhere to the preventive measures set by Spanish health authorities against COVID-19.

Rabat – Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in Spain, the Moroccan embassy in Madrid announced it established a monitoring and communication cell for Moroccans living in Spain.

The embassy made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

The Moroccan representation set up the cell in coordination with all the Moroccan consulates in Spain.

The embassy called on the Moroccan community to strictly implement the recommendations of Spanish health authorities.

The embassy said it has provided telephone numbers for the Moroccan community at Moroccan consulates to contact relevant services if necessary.

Morocco has 16 consulates across Spain including Madrid, Malaga, Algeciras, Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Bilbao, Girona, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Murcia, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Tarragona, Valencia, and A Coruna.

The pace of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain has increased rapidly. The country recorded over 1,000 new cases on Friday alone. As of Friday evening, the death toll reached 122, with 4,334 total cases, including 183 who recovered.

Morocco subsequently suspended air and sea trips to and from Spain.