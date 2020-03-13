COVID-19; Food Supplies in Morocco Sufficient to Meet Citizens Needs

The statement aims to reassure citizens amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Economy and Finance announced the country has sufficient supplies of the most consumed foods, adding stocks are enough to meet citizens’ needs during Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner, expected begin in Morocco on April 25.

The Moroccan government is mobilizing all available means to respond to emergencies that may arise from the continued spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Morocco has confirmed seven cases of the pandemic so far. One of the patients recovered,while an elderly woman died from a chronic health condition worsened by the virus.

The Ministry of Trade said stocks of the most consumed products are sufficient at national markets. The supplies will also be sufficient during the month of Ramadan, which is characterized by a high level of consumption, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it will carry out daily investigations at local markets to ensure that necessary products such as sugar, tea, milk, oil, and butter are available for citizens.

“A large demand has been recorded for some non-food items that are not usually very popular, which has been reflected on the prices, especially hygiene products,” the ministry said.

The press release emphasized that export of such products has been suspended to ensure its availability at national markets.

A special committee at the ministry sits regularly to assess the situation and intervene in order to maintain the stability of supplies in the national market and to prevent any possible virus-related disorders amid the outbreak, the ministry reassured.

The statement comes after Carrefour, a French retail outlet operating in Morocco, announced that certain products have sold-out in their stores as citizens begin to panic buy stocks due to fear about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company vowed to bring the sold-out products as they have sufficient supplies in their stocks.