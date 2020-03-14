‘Woman-Owned and Operated:’ DW Spotlights Morocco’s Amal Association

The non-profit aspires to empower women through the culinary arts.

Marrakech – German international channel DW released a documentary about Morocco’s Amal Association, a restaurant and training center for women in Marrakech. The documentary covers the experience and success stories of women at the non-profit organization.

DW released the documentary, “Woman-Owned and Operated: A Restaurant in Marrakech,” on March 8, International Women’s Day. The German channel pays tribute to courageous women who challenge their circumstances to achieve their dreams and support their families.

The Amal Women’s Restaurant and Training Center supports women facing challenges of illiteracy and poverty. The Marrakech-based association offers Moroccan food to tourists and Moroccans alike.

A Moroccan-American woman named Nora Fitzgerald Belahcen established Amal in 2012 and opened the first center in Gueliz in April 2013. The association opened a second center in 2016 to double the number of beneficiaries.

The non-profit is dedicated to the empowerment of disadvantaged women through restaurant training and job placement. The association aims to empower women personally and economically to achieve social stability.

DW’s documentary on the center highlights the work of women in the restaurant and the center’s empowerment training. The German channel follows the story of Fatima Zahra, a Moroccan woman who works with the Amal association to support her family.

“In Morocco, households that find themselves without a man face financial difficulties. After her father died, her mother could barely feed her children,” the documentary shared.

“Fatima’s entire family was subjected to social stigma, but now she hopes to find her way back into Moroccan society. The non-profit association Amal helps to empower women like Fatima through culinary skills.”

The Amal Association thanked the German channel for covering their work and for bringing awareness to the plight of disadvantaged women in Morocco.