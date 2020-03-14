Moroccan Diplomat Showcases Morocco’s Stabilizing Role in Africa

The Moroccan ambassador has always argued that cooperation between Morocco and South Africa would lead to an improved continent.

Rabat – The Moroccan ambassador to South Africa, Youssef Amrani, has demonstrated how Morocco plays a major role in Africa’s stability, especially after its return to the African Union in 2017.

Amrani was a guest on the “Frank Talk” show on South African television channel Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, March 11.

During the interview, the Moroccan diplomat explained the reasons behind Morocco’s return to the AU, the reasons why it left in 1984, and the kingdom’s current pan-African role.

Amrani started his speech by recalling Morocco’s support for the people of South Africa against the apartheid regime.

“It is in Morocco that Nelson Mandela received support for his action for the liberation of South Africa against the apartheid,” he said.

Morocco and South Africa are two African leaders that must work together in the face of continental challenges, elaborated Amrani.

The two countries share many values and have solid economies, he added.

Speaking on Morocco’s return to the AU, the Moroccan diplomat explained that his country made an informed evaluation of the new continental scenario before its decision to rejoin.

The Moroccan government also considered encouragement from several fellow African states in its decision to return, revealed Amrani.

Morocco returned to the AU in order to play an active role in defending all political, economic, and humanitarian issues in Africa, asserted the ambassador.

Africa currently faces important challenges to economic growth. Experienced countries, such as Morocco and South Africa, need to support other African states throughout their development process, said Amrani.

Recalling the reasons for Morocco’s departure from the AU in 1984, the diplomat explained that several member states did not respect the AU’s charter when they recognized the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

That recognition no longer poses a problem, as the Western Sahara issue is now the exclusive responsibility of the UN Security Council.

Amrani recalled Morocco’s role in Africa throughout history. The North African country is “one of the founding fathers” of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the AU’s former appellation.

Morocco hosted the Casablanca Conference in 1961, which marked the beginning of the OAU’s creation, said the ambassador.

The kingdom has also sided with African countries in their struggle against colonialism, added Amrani, citing Morocco’s support of Algeria against French colonization.

Closing the interview, the Moroccan diplomat reiterated his calls for Morocco and South Africa to cooperate for a better African future. Such cooperation would benefit the continent and improve its stability, he concluded.