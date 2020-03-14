An illegal fitness center has been disturbing and threatening the safety of citizens living in the Agdal district of Fez for nearly two years.

Rabat – A group of resident associations in Fez have decided to send their complaints against an unauthorized fitness center to King Mohammed VI, following a lack of response from local authorities.

A total of five resident associations from the Agdal district of Fez filed a complaint against the “Life Fit” fitness center for its opening without authorization and its harm to residents’ safety.

The associations sent the complaints to local authorities, but they did not receive any response, says Mohammed El Idrissi, the representative of the Ibtissam Residency Association, one of the plaintiff associations.

The “Life Fit” gym opened its doors in 2018. Since the planning phase, neighborhood residents have tried to communicate the threats that such an establishment presents to their health and safety with local authorities, according to the spokesperson.

Following the first request, the Mayor of Fez sent a committee to investigate the residents’ complaints. After the investigation, authorities decided not to grant an authorization for the fitness center.

Despite lacking authorization, the investors completed their project and opened the gym, explains El Idrissi.

The gym presents life-threatening risks as it uses a large quantity of butane gas cylinders, up to 20 per day, in an environment that lacks airflow, he continues.

The owners of the fitness center went on to install several surveillance cameras and split air conditioning systems in the street, adds El Idrissi. The systems’ fans pose a threat to pedestrians and to children playing outdoors.

In addition to these life-threatening dangers, the establishment causes several disturbances including excessive noise, unpleasant odors, and damage to the building due to the humidity of the showers, says El Idrissi.

Residents are questioning the reasons why local authorities did not take any measures, despite not giving the investors authorization to build the fitness centers, concludes El Idrissi.

After all the legal and administrative procedures taken by the residents did not yield results, the associations sent their complaints to the Ministry of Interior and to the Royal Cabinet, hoping for a positive response.