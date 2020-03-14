COVID-19: Morocco Creates Special Unit for Diaspora in US

The consulate invited the Moroccan community to respect necessary preventive measures, upholding the competence of American authorities.

Rabat – The Consulate General of Morocco in New York launched a monitoring unit to establish communication and provide health assistance for the Moroccan community in the US, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The consulate invited the Moroccan community in the US to respect the necessary preventive measure. Officials urged Moroccans to report to care centers if they experience any of the COVID-19 symptoms, upholding the competence of American authorities.

The consulate also urged Moroccans to contact local authorities as well as consular representations in their states should any suspected COVID-19 case occur.

Members of the Moroccan community can contact the following telephone numbers to reach the monitoring unit:

202-361-5001

347-536-7472

347-301-0308

or by email, at: cons.morocco@gmail.com

The US reports a total of 2174 confirmed infections of COVID-19, including 12 recoveries and 47 fatalities.

According to the American Community Survey (ACS), 118,902 Moroccans lived in the US as of 2017.

The Moroccan move adds to the government’s efforts in tackling the spread of the virus, after it also suspended all maritime and air travel to France, Spain, and Italy this week.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced nine confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus today in a press release. This brings Morocco’s total count to 17 infections.

So far, Morocco has reported only one fatality due to the virus. The patient, an 89-year-old Moroccan woman who arrived from Italy, suffered from preexisting medical conditions.

Meanwhile, the first detected case in the kingdom recovered on March 13, and left the hospital the same evening.

In an elevation of preventive measures against the spread of the virus, Morocco suspended flights to and from Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Belgium. Moroccans represent the largest foreign community residing in Belgium.

Amid the fears of COVID-19, the Moroccan government also suspended all school activities until further notice, including vocational training centers and public and private schools, effective Monday, March 16.