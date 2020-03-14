Moroccan Caid and Community President Arrested for Bribery

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) arrested the Caid and the rural community president in Errachidia during the act, as they were receiving a bribe.

Rabat – Security services of the judicial police of the Errachidia Province opened an investigation yesterday into corrupt financial activity involving an authority agent (Caid), and a local community president.

The investigation began when a local investor complained to police about a shakedown he endured, when he was asked for bribe in exchange for an office service, DGSN reported.

Under the supervision of the prosecution, specializing in crimes of financial corruption, the DGSN arrested the Caid and the rural community president in the act. They were caught receiving a sum of money as a bribe.

The two suspects were then held in custody. The financial corruption unit opened additional investigations into their activities.

The penal code in Morocco sanctions convicts of corruption cases with two to five years in prison plus a fine between $200 and $5,000.

If the sum of the bribe surpasses $10,000, the sanction rises to five to ten years in prison with a fine between $500 to $10,000.

In an effort to combat corruption, Morocco’s 2011 constitutional reform Moroccan included the inauguration of the National Authority for Probity, Prevention, and Fighting Corruption (INPPLC).

Recently, the commission for the protection of Public Property and Public Goods in Morocco (INPBPM) has called for a rally under the slogan: “Criminalizing illicit enrichment and linking responsibility with accountability and fighting corruption is an essential entry point for development.”

A demonstration is scheduled to start from the Bab Doukkala square in Marrakech to the coach station, tomorrow at 10 am.