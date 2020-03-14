Morocco has suspended all flights to and from Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Algeria, and China.

Rabat – Hundreds of tourists are stranded at Moroccan airports as flight suspensions impact an increasing number of countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morocco World News (@moroccoworldnews) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

Morocco has closed its land, maritime, and air borders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Morocco has suspended all flights to and from Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Algeria, and China.

While France announced plans to repatriate its citizens from Morocco, it remains to be seen how this mechanism will be executed and if it will make a measurable impact on the chaotic state of Moroccan airports—and if other countries will follow suit.

Europe is now the epicenter of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization declared on March 13.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has confirmed 21,157 cases of the virus, with 1,441 deaths and 1,966 patients recovered.

Spain follows with 6,313 cases, 193 deaths, and 517 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Germany has confirmed 4,525 cases, 46 recoveries, and only eight deaths.

France is not far behind with 4,499 cases, but with 91 deaths and only 12 recoveries.

The Netherlands has recorded 959 infections, 12 deaths, and two recoveries, while Belgium reports 689 cases, four deaths, and one recovery.

Portugal has only 169 cases, with two recoveries and no deaths.

Algeria brings up the rear with 37 cases, three deaths, and 10 recoveries.

China remains the global leader with 80,824 cases and 3,189 deaths. However, 65,573 patients—the vast majority—have recovered from COVID-19.