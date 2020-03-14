Moroccan Universities Opt For Online Classes Amid Indefinite Suspension

Many educational institutions will provide online courses to compensate for missed classes as the country responds to the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Marrakech – Universities in Morocco are opting to provide online courses to compensate for missed classes. In-class studies have been suspended indefinitely amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Online platforms will enable students to learn and study at home to avoid group classes, in the interest of public health.

Universities such as Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech and Ibn Zohr University in Agadir announced the opening of online education platforms on their websites. Faculties of Cadi Ayyad University decided to use online platforms such as MOOCS and YouTube to connect with students at home.

The Ministry of Education announced on its website holding an urgent meeting today to discuss pedagogical means facilitating ongoing learning and monitoring for students.

The ministry is working with educational institutions and making efforts to replace lessons and classes with remote educational activities. Moroccan universities have put courses and lessons online for students to study and learn at home.

The Ministry of Education decided to suspend all school activities until further notice due to the spread of the virus, the ministry announced yesterday, March 13. The closures will affect vocational training centers as well as public and private schools.

The closure will take effect starting Monday, March 16, the ministry said in a statement.

“The suspension of classes is not a vacation,” the ministry added.

The decision of the ministry is a precautionary act to avoid unnecessary gathering that might be serious for the spread of COVID-19.