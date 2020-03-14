El Othmani Reassures Panicked Shoppers Amid Rising COVID-19 Anxiety

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has reassured citizens that the situation in Morocco is under control amid new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a special television interview with the press, El Othmani warned that people should not panic because of the virus.

The statement comes after several videos emerged on social media of shoppers crowding supermarkets and food supply stores of all sizes across the country.

The situation in Morocco as usual due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Moroccan PM echoed a statement from the Ministry of Industry, stating that the country is fully prepared with food supplies to meet consumers’ demands for over six months.

“We will continue to monitor prices during the situation and we will punish whoever increases prices of food products,” El Othmani warned.

The head of government said the government’s preventive measures are being taken globally as all countries are trying to avoid further outbreaks of the virus.

He said Morocco is in the first phase of the virus, reminding citizens that all cases Morocco has recorded were contracted abroad.

El Othmani said the total number of infections has reached 18. So far, Morocco has reported one death from the novel coronavirus.

The journalists asked El Othmani about Morocco’s decision to suspend school. He said education authorities are studying ways to manage remote education for students, in both urban and rural areas.

El Othmani’s interview came after a day when Morocco’s case count of COVID-19 more than doubled. Morocco had a total of eight cases yesterday and confirmed 10 new cases today. Only 16 of the cases are active, after one patient died and one recovered.

Director of Epidemiology Mohamed Lyoubi said that 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Morocco are in “a very good condition.”

One case is in “moderate” condition, he said on Saturday. Lyoubi made his remarks before Transport Minister Abdelkader Amara confirmed he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the 18th case.

He said that 11 of those infected with the virus are Moroccans while the other six are French.

The youngest patient is 9 months old.

Morocco announced yesterday that the first patient recovered from the virus. He left the hospital Friday evening.