COVID-19, French President Faces Backlash After Tweeting Orders to Morocco

Some of the internet users called Macron “General Lyautey,” reminding him that Morocco achieved independence in 1956.

Rabat – French President Emmanuel Macron has angered Moroccan internet users after posting a condescending tweet directed at Moroccan authorities.

The tweet comes after videos of French tourists stranded at the airport in Marrakech went viral.

On Friday, Morocco announced its decision to suspend flights to and from France after consulting with the French government to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to the viral videos, Macron took to his Twitter saying: “To all our compatriots stranded in Morocco: new flights are being organized to allow you to return to France. I ask the Moroccan authorities to ensure that everything necessary is done as soon as possible.”

The tweet did not go unnoticed, with Moroccans around the world slamming Macron for the language he used.

“Mr. Macron, you had to use the same condescending language with Trump who decided to suspend flights from Europe without bothering to inform you or consult with you. Stop looking at Morocco as your preserve,” analyst Samir Bennis wrote in response to the tweet.

Monsieur Macron, vous auriez utilisé ce même langage condescendant avec Trump qui a décidé de suspendre les vols en provenance d’Europe sans prendre la peine de vous informer ou de se concerter avec vous. Arrêtez de considérer le Maroc comme votre chasse gardée. — Samir Bennis (@SamirBennis) March 14, 2020

“Ask that nicely. Then we will help you. We been independent since 1956, you know? [sic]” another Twitter user said.

“Morocco is a sovereign state. We are not asking a sovereign state by order, we ask for help,” wrote another.

Mdr la dernière phrase on se croirait à l’époque du protectorat ça va Hubert Lyautey ? En 2020 on ne “demande” rien aux autorités marocaines, on leur donne 9hewa d’abord. — Rachid l’instit (@rachidowsky13) March 14, 2020



Other Twitter users launched a “Macron should apologize to Morocco” hashtag to warn the French president over the language he used.

Another internet pointed out the difference in Macron’s language towards Moroccan authorities and his language towards Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

“On borders as on our economy, we must act quickly and together at European level,” Macron wrote while expressing France’s support for Italy.

In addition to Macron’s tweet, the French embassy in Rabat addressed a statement to French nationals.

Le Maroc est Etat souverain à si mohamed. On ne demande pas à un ETAT SOUVERAIN de faire, mais on implore son aide.

L’histoire de la France sous Vichy se répète sa mère ! — Anas BOUGATAYA (@Anas_BOUGATAYA) March 14, 2020

“It is recommended that all French residents should postpone all travel to Morocco. Those who are in Morocco should approach their airline, or tour operators to examine their return to France.”

The embassy recalled that Morocco decided, after consulting with French authorities, to suspend air and sea travel to and from France.