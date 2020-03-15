Morocco’s CDAI Launches App to Facilitate Access to Public Information

A new law in Morocco will allow institutions to give citizens information on public matters.

Marrakech – The Chairman of the Commission on the Right of Access to Information (CDAI), Omar Seghrouchni, called upon national institutions to comply with the provisions of Law 31.13 consisting of providing information and questions of citizens on public matters.

Seghrouchni presented the action plans to ensure the implementation of the law, which grants Moroccans the right to access public information, during a workshop on its evaluation system. CDAI organized the workshop for the benefit of local government actors on March 12 in Rabat.

CDAI wishes to commemorate the implementation of Law 31.13, adopted on March 12, 2019.

The commission aims to give a new territorial dimension in view of the provisions of Article 2 of the law, which includes local and regional authorities among the institutions and bodies concerned by the right to access public information.

CDAI has initiated a set of partnerships with local government actors and civil society associations in order to effectively implement the new law. The commission has also established contacts with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the Higher Council of the Judiciary.

Collaboration with the ministry aims to ensure a territorial vision enabling citizens’ access to information in all regions of Morocco.

Seghrouchni also announced the launch of a new technology application about the perception and vision of CDAI in terms of awareness, complaint management, designation of persons in charge of information, classification, and proactive publication plans.

The application will also enable the CDAI to evaluate access to information in various regions of the country.

“Adoption and effective evaluation of the new law about access to information is essential for good governance and the fight against corruption,” stated CDAI member Abderrahim Foukahi.