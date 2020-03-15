The measure is part of the country’s preventive actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – The Moroccan government has decided to suspend all international air routes to and from its territory until further notice.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision in a press release on Sunday, March 15.

The ministry said that the procedure is in line with the preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco reached 28 as of Sunday, March 15, tripling since Friday, March 13.

Health officials confirmed nine new cases on March 14 and an additional 10 the next day.

Morocco’s government and health authorities still consider the COVID-19 outbreak in the country to be in its first phase, as the majority of patients became infected abroad.

The Ministry of Health announced that 122 people have tested negative for the virus.

Morocco has recorded one COVID-19 recovery, a Moroccan national who arrived from Italy last month.

The country has also announced one death, an 89-year-old woman who died on Tuesday, March 10.