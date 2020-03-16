Approximately 135 people with suspected cases in Morocco have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco confirmed the country’s 29th case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

The ministry said that approximately 135 people tested negative for the virus in Morocco.

The number of positive cases jumped from 18 on Saturday, March 14, to 28 on Sunday, leaving people in the country anxious of a state of emergency.

The increased numbers of cases led citizens to crowd stores, buying excessive amounts of essential products and emptying supermarkets of all sizes.

In response, the government reassured citizens that Morocco has sufficient food supplies to last for six months.

The Moroccan government and health authorities also consider the COVID-19 outbreak in the country to be in its first phase, as the majority of patients became infected abroad.

The Ministry of Health announced that it had carried out tests on 122 people who tested negative for the virus as of Saturday.

Morocco has recorded one COVID-19 recovery, a Moroccan national who arrived from Italy last month and was the first to test positive on March 2.

The country has also announced one death, an 89-year-old woman who died on Tuesday, March 10.

Moroccan authorities have restricted gatherings in public spaces. The country also canceled several flagship events, including the Mawazine music festival in Rabat, Fez Sacred Music Festival, and Timitar Festival in Agadir.